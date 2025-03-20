Watch CBS News
Man ordered held after leading police chase in stolen car in Chicago suburbs

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

A Chicago man was ordered held after leading police on a chase while driving a stolen car Wednesday afternoon from Oak Brook and ending in Countryside.

Theon Mitchell, 26, appeared in first appearance court Thursday morning. He was charged with one count of aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle, one count of attempted aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle valued at $25,000 or more, two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, and one count of misdemeanor reckless driving.     

The DuPage County State's Attorney's Office said an Oak Brook police officer was alerted to a stolen Toyota in the area of Route 83 just after 1:30 p.m.

The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the car with its lights and siren activated. The Toyota driver, later identified as Mitchell, started driving at a high rate of speed in rainy conditions, making a U-turn on Route 83 near Riverside Drive and weaving through traffic to avoid stop sticks. 

The chase continued from Route 83 onto 55th Street, reaching speeds between 80 and 100 miles per hour. The office said the driver stopped at a red light at 55th Street and Willow Springs Road. When officers got out of their cars to stop him, the driver fled eastbound on 55th Street, striking an unmarked squad car.

Mitchell then turned into the parking lot of Helping Hand School, located in the 9600 block of 55th Street in Countryside. He got out of the Toyota and ran from the car on foot. 

Authorities found him hiding in bushes around the corner from the school, and he was arrested.

Mitchell is due back in court on April 14. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison.

