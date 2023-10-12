Chicago man says he got a parking ticket before the city put up a sign

CHICAGO (CBS) -- No parking signs are supposed to be visible before you put your car in park.

The new video you'll see Only on 2 shows the opposite: A no parking sign being put up after the ticket was issued.

CBS 2's Sabrina Franza has the story from Logan Square.

Aman reached out to CBS 2 after he came back to his car to find a ticket in the windshield as a do not park sign was being hung up next* to his car.

"They're putting a sign up now to move but they already put a ticket on my car."

Cooper O'Brien couldn't believe what he was seeing.

"Five days a week I come over here and park. I knew I wasn't parked near those no-parking signs."

He was at work when he started getting calls from 7d Construction to move his car. So he walked over.

"You can't do it after the fact," O'Brien said. "I saw them Saran-wrapping the no parking sign next to my truck after the ticket was already on my windshield," O'Brien said.

The ticket was for $100.

"One hundred dollars is enough to cause a headache too. (I) want to make sure that this doesn't happen to other people."

It read an incorrect address.

"That's where they originally wrote the ticket for 2815. My vehicle was actually parked up here at 2811," O'Brien said. "Kind of just want you to pay the money and I have to deal with a headache just give up."

What happened next was also perplexing. The construction company offered to pay for the ticket.

"I apologize. I'll send you a check to cover the fine. Just send me information for the ticket," said the company according to O'Brien.

Chicago police, who issued the ticket, referred CBS 2 to the Department of Finance.

"They probably get away with it all the time. If I wasn't up walking up recording, they would've gotten away with it," O'Brien said.

O'Brien said he still waiting for that check from the construction company in Logan Square.

CBS 2 hasn't heard back from the city's finance department yet but we did get in touch with the construction company in question.

It insists that the sign was up already but fell to the ground.

Regardless, the company said it is in the process of paying the fine for O'Brien.