Police investigate murder of Chicago man in Oak Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Oak Park police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Saturday night.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Lake Street around 10:45 p.m.

Officers responded to calls of shots fired on Lake Street and Lombard Avenue. Upon arrival, they found an unresponsive man face down near his vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds to the head and abdomen, according to police.

Paramedics arrived soon after and attempted lifesaving measures.

The victim, identified as Terrance Roebuck, 41, of Chicago, was transported to Loyola Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officers conducted a canvass of the area, including nearby Stevenson Park, but found no additional evidence, police said.

No other damages or injuries were reported.

No one is in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

This is the second gun-related murder in Oak Park this summer.

Last June, 18-year-old Jailyn Logan-Bledsoe was shot and killed during a carjacking at a gas station parking lot.

Siblings Kenneth Elliott, 21, and his sister Adrianna Vanzant, 17, were arrested earlier this month in connection to her murder.

Law enforcement officials do not believe the incidents are connected.

"Any instance where gun violence results in the senseless loss of life is deeply troubling," Interim Police Chief Shatonya Johnson said. "As was the case in the tragic incident earlier this summer, our detectives will work hard to identify the individual or individuals responsible for this shooting and bring them to justice

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oak Park Police Department at 708.386.3800. Information may be provided anonymously by calling 708.434.1636 or online at www.oak-park.us/crimetip.