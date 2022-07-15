Siblings charged in connection with Oak Park shooting death

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two Chicago residents have been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of an 18-year-old Jailyn Logan-Bledsoe in Oak Park last month.

Kenneth Elliott, 21, of the 1700 block of N. Linder Avenue, and his sister Adrianna Vanzant, 17, of the 900 block of N. Monticello Avenue, were arrested on Thursday, according to a village of Oak Park news release. Though Vanzant is a minor, she is being charged as an adult given the nature of the crime, the village said.

Police said Elliott and Vanzant had handguns when they approached Logan-Bledsoe from behind and opened fire at around 1:50 p.m. on June 22 at a gas station parking lot at 100 Chicago Ave.

Vanzant fled the scene in the victim's vehicle while Eliott fled in a separate vehicle. The victim's vehicle was later recovered in the 200 block of N. Kilbourn Avenue in Chicago.

"While nothing can undo the tragic events that played out the morning of June 22, apprehending the individuals responsible for this senseless murder will hopefully provide some closure for Ms. Logan-Bledsoe's family, friends and the entire community," Interim Police Chief Shatonya Johnson said in a statement.

Shatonya also thanked the U.S. Marshals Taskforce and the West Suburban Major Crime Taskforce for assisting in the investigation.

Elliot was scheduled to appear Friday in the Fourth Municipal District Court in Maywood.

Vanzant was transferred to the Cook County Juvenile Detention Center and is expected to appear in bond court via Zoom on Friday.