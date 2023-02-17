Chicago man charged with first-degree murder in Humboldt Park Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged in the shooting death of a 36-year-old man in Humboldt Park last month.

Jonathan Soto, 19, was taken into custody Thursday, in the 2700 block of South California Boulevard in Little Village.

Police say he was identified as the person who, on Jan. 18, shot and killed the victim, in the 3200 block of West Cortez Street.

Soto is charged with one count of first-degree murder.

He is due in bond court Friday.

No further information was available.