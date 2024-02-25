Chicago man charged in West Garfield Park armed robery

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged with robbing another man at gunpoint in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Saturday morning.

Terrell Gordon, 19, was arrested by members of the Chicago Police Department around 7:39 a.m., in the 4000 block of West Wilcox Street.

Gordon was charged with armed robbery, possession of a substance, aggravated assault with use of a deadly weapon, and reckless driving. He was also issued two citations.

Police said he was identified as one of the offenders who robbed a 32-year-old man in the 300 block of South Kildare Avenue.

Gordon was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Sunday.