Chicago man charged in shooting death of teen in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was charged with shooting and killing a teenage boy who was driving in the Little Village neighborhood in August.

Jesus Pena Jr., 33, was arrested on Monday and charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and two felony counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Police said Pena was identified as the suspect who, on Aug. 19, shot and killed the 17-year-old boy who was driving in the 3800 block of West 26th Street.

Two other teens, 17 and 18, were also inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting but were not hurt.

Pena is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Wednesday.