Chicago man charged with beating, stabbing 43-year-old in Little Village neighborhood

A Chicago man was charged in connection to the beating and stabbing of another man in the Little Village neighborhood.

Chicago police said Rey Gonzalez, 21, was arrested by officers and members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday in the 3100 block of West Harrison Street.

Gonzalez was charged with felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, and mob action violence.

According to a CPD arrest report, Gonzalez approached 43-year-old Francisco Fernandez on May 3 in the 2800 block of South Kedzie Avenue, and asked him about his gang status. Believing Fernandez to be a rival gang member, Gonzalez began punching him, and then stomping him while he was on the ground. Gonzalez then stabbed the victim on the right side of his body.

Fernandez was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was treated for his wounds and released, police said.

At a detention hearing on Thursday, Gonzalez was ordered held in Cook County Jail while he awaits trial, according to court records.