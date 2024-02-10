Chicago man charged in alleged West Side stabbing

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged in connection to the stabbing of a 25-year-old man in the West Garfield Park neighborhood last year.

Enrique Hairo, 29, was arrested by Chicago police in the 1900 block of North Cicero Avenue. He was charged with three felony counts of aggravated battery with the use of a deadly weapon, great bodily harm, and in a public place.

Police said Hairo was identified as the offender who, on Sept. 30, 2023, around 1:03 a.m., allegedly stabbed the victim in the 4100 block of West Wilcox Street.

Hairo was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Saturday.