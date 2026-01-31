Chicago man charged in alleged shooting of another man in West Englewood

Chicago police charged a man accused of shooting another man in the West Englewood neighborhood on Thursday.

Jose Montilla-Carreno, 23, was arrested and charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm.

Police said Montilla-Carreno was identified as the suspect who allegedly shot the 26-year-old victim in the 6300 block of South Paulina Street earlier in the day.

According to police, the victim was outside when he was approached by a gunman, later identified as Montilla-Carreno, who fired a shot in his direction before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.

The victim was hit in his shoulder and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. He is expected to recover.

Montilla-Carreno is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Saturday.