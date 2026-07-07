Chicago man charged in Gary shooting that killed 10-year-old boy over July 4th holiday weekend

A Chicago man is charged with murder for a shooting over the July Fourth holiday weekend that killed a 10-year-old boy in Gary, Indiana.

Lake County, Indiana, prosecutors said Ernesto Posadas, 31, of Chicago is charged with the murder of 10-year-old Montana Weathers and the attempted murder of a 51-year-old man who has not been identified. He is also charged with various firearms-related charges.

Gary police said they responded to the 200 block of Chase Street around 12:49 a.m. Sunday for a report of a shooting. While they were on the way, they said they learned the man had driven himself and Weathers to the Methodist Northlake Hospital with gunshot wounds.

Weathers was pronounced dead at the hospital. The man was transported to a Chicago area hospital in critical condition for further treatment.

Lake County prosecutors said Posadas was arrested by Gary police during a traffic stop on I-80/94 that same Sunday.

No further information has been released because the case remains active, prosecutors said. It was not immediately clear when Posadas was due in court.