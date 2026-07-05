10-year-old killed, 7 others hurt in 2 separate shootings in Gary, Indiana, police say

A 10-year-old boy is dead, and seven others were injured after two separate shootings in Gary, Indiana, early Sunday morning.

Gary police said officers were responding to the first reported shooting around 12:34 a.m. in the area of 19th Avenue and Hanley. While en route, they learned that six people self-transported to Methodist Northlake Hospital for treatment.

The ages, genders, and conditions of the victims were not released. Police did not say what led up to the shooting.

In the second shooting, police were responding to the 200 block of Chase Street around 12:49 a.m. when, also while en route, they learned that a 10-year-old boy and a 50-year-old man also self-transported to the same hospital with gunshot wounds.

The boy was pronounced dead at the hospital. The man was transported to a Chicago area hospital in critical condition.

Police said the two incidents were not related and the investigation into the shootings remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Corporal Melendez at 219-881-1209 or Detective Salazar with the Lake County Prosecutor's Homicide Task Force at 219-755-3720.