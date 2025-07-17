Chicago man charged with fatally shooting another during argument on West Side

A Chicago man was charged in the fatal shooting of another man during an argument on the city's West Side last weekend.

Donnell Wyatt, 20, was arrested on Monday and charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and a misdemeanor count of obstructing identification. He was also cited for not wearing a seat belt.

Chicago police said Wyatt was identified as the suspect who allegedly shot and killed the 53-year-old victim Saturday evening in the 5600 block of West Division Street.

The victim was said to be in an argument with Wyatt when he was shot in the head. He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where he died.

Wyatt was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

No further information was immediately available.