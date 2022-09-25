Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago man charged in Catalytic Converter Theft in Arlington Heights

/ CBS Chicago

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) – A Chicago man is charged after attempting to steal a catalytic converter at a condominium complex Saturday afternoon.

Arlington Heights police said around 4:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of East Central Road for a possible catalytic converter theft in progress.

Police said a resident called 911 after noticing a suspicious vehicle and several subjects walking around the parking lot.

Responding officers interrupted the theft and a chase ensued with the described vehicle; a blue 2018 Jaguar F-Pace that was recently stolen from downtown Chicago, but ended shortly after the car drove over a large landscape boulder.

Several occupants of the vehicle ran from the scene and officers quickly apprehended 29-year-old Terrell L. Davidson.

Authorities attempted to locate the six other suspects but were unsuccessful.

Nine stolen catalytic converters and three loaded Glock handguns, each with an extended magazine - one with a laser sight and lift and power tools were recovered from inside the stolen car.

Davidson is charged with one felony count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, one felony count of theft over $500, and a misdemeanor count of obstructing a peace officer.

He is due in bond court on Sept. 25. 

