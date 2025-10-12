Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago man charged in alleged burglary at Oak Forest residence

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

A man was charged with breaking into a residence in Oak Forest during the weekend.

Lawrence Carrillo, 54, of Chicago, was taken into custody and charged with one felony count of residential burglary and two counts of criminal damage to property.

Oak Forest police said around 8 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the area of 108th and Kolmar for a residential burglary in progress. Upon arrival, officers were informed that the residents had returned home and interrupted the burglary, and the suspect, later identified as Carrillo, had then fled.  

The husband, along with a neighbor, spotted the fleeing suspect, chased him, and then held him until police arrived. Oak Forest police said a Chicago police helicopter and an Oak Lawn drone assisted in the search.

Carrillo was also wanted on an outstanding warrant for burglary from Lake County, Indiana.

He was taken to the Leighton Criminal Courthouse and was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Sunday morning.  

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue