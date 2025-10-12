Chicago man charged in alleged burglary at Oak Forest residence

A man was charged with breaking into a residence in Oak Forest during the weekend.

Lawrence Carrillo, 54, of Chicago, was taken into custody and charged with one felony count of residential burglary and two counts of criminal damage to property.

Oak Forest police said around 8 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the area of 108th and Kolmar for a residential burglary in progress. Upon arrival, officers were informed that the residents had returned home and interrupted the burglary, and the suspect, later identified as Carrillo, had then fled.

The husband, along with a neighbor, spotted the fleeing suspect, chased him, and then held him until police arrived. Oak Forest police said a Chicago police helicopter and an Oak Lawn drone assisted in the search.

Carrillo was also wanted on an outstanding warrant for burglary from Lake County, Indiana.

He was taken to the Leighton Criminal Courthouse and was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Sunday morning.