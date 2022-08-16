Chicago man, 26, dies in Wadsworth wrong-way crash involving Mack truck

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 26-year-old man died after a wrong-way crash on Monday in Wadsworth involving a Mack truck.

Around 11:30 p.m., Lake County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the area of U.S. Route 41 north of Wadsworth Road for the crash, according to a news release.

Deputies found a gray 2015 Chevrolet Malibu and the white 2019 Mack truck with an attached trailer in the southbound lanes of Route 41.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage from the crash.

The driver and sole occupant of the Malibu, 26-year-old Joshua Brumfield, of Chicago, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and sole occupant of the Mack truck, a 48-year-old from Grayslake, was transported to Advocate Condell medical Center with minor injuries.

Officials said a preliminary investigation found the Malibu was, for unknown reasons, traveling southbound on Route 41 in the northbound lanes of traffic. The Malibu collided with the Mack truck.

The Lake County Coroner's Office performed an autopsy on Brumfield on Tuesday which indicated his died from multiple traumatic injuries due to the crash.

Investigators and the coroner's office are attempting to determine if impairment, or possibly a medical condition, was a factor in the incident.