Chicago Lyric Opera Orchestra holds "We Stand with Ukraine" concert

The Chicago Lyric Opera Orchestra on Sunday teamed up with Ukrainian musicians for a worthy cause.

Hundreds gathered Sunday afternoon at St. Nicholas Cathedral, at 835 N. Oakley Blvd. in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood, for a "We Stand with Ukraine" benefit concert.

The concert honors Ukraine's resilience as its war with Russia stretches into its fourth year.

The orchestra, Ukrainian musicians and soloists, and Lyric Opera Stage Artists performed at the direction of conductor Michael Holian.

The program highlighted the work of Romantic-period Ukrainian composer Mykola Lysenko, 19th-cenutry Ukrainian opera composer Semen Hulak-Artemovsky, contemporary Ukrainian composer Myroslav Skoryk, British composer Sir Edward Elgar, Italian opera composer Giuseppe Verdi, and contemporary British musical theatre composer Andrew Lloyd Webber.

All the money raised by the performance will got to the Ukrainian Medical Association of North America and Revived Soldiers Ukraine — which helps severely wounded soldiers with civilians and their medical needs.