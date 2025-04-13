Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago Lyric Opera Orchestra holds "We Stand with Ukraine" concert

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington,
John Odenthal

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago Lyric Opera Orchestra holds Ukraine benefit concert
Chicago Lyric Opera Orchestra holds Ukraine benefit concert 00:36

The Chicago Lyric Opera Orchestra on Sunday teamed up with Ukrainian musicians for a worthy cause.

Hundreds gathered Sunday afternoon at St. Nicholas Cathedral, at 835 N. Oakley Blvd. in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood, for a "We Stand with Ukraine" benefit concert.

The concert honors Ukraine's resilience as its war with Russia stretches into its fourth year.

The orchestra, Ukrainian musicians and soloists, and Lyric Opera Stage Artists performed at the direction of conductor Michael Holian.

The program highlighted the work of Romantic-period Ukrainian composer Mykola Lysenko, 19th-cenutry Ukrainian opera composer Semen Hulak-Artemovsky, contemporary Ukrainian composer Myroslav Skoryk, British composer Sir Edward Elgar, Italian opera composer Giuseppe Verdi, and contemporary British musical theatre composer Andrew Lloyd Webber.

All the money raised by the performance will got to the Ukrainian Medical Association of North America and Revived Soldiers Ukraine — which helps severely wounded soldiers with civilians and their medical needs.

Adam Harrington
social-seofeatured-chicago.jpg

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.