Chicago Police issue alert of string of vehicle thefts in Loop parking garages

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are warning residents of a string of vehicle thefts in parking garages in the city's Loop.

The 10 incidents happened in October and November, police said. The thieves targeted unattended vehicles in parking garages and broke in vehicles' windows.

The following are the incident times and locations:

• 800 block of S. Wabash Ave on October 17, 2022 from 12:30 pm - 5:30 pm.

• 1100 block of S. State St on October 25, 2022 at 9:00 pm.

• 0-100 block of W. Harrison St from October 27, 2022 - November 5, 2022.

• 700 block of S. Wabash Ave on October 29, 2022 from 7:45 am - 5:30 pm.

• 1100 block of S. Wabash Ave from October 29, 2022 - October 30, 2022.

• 1000 block of S. State St on November 12, 2022 at 2:30 am.

• 1000 block of S. State St on November 12, 2022 at 10:00 am.

• 1100 block of S. Michigan Ave on November 13, 2022 at 5:45 pm.

• 700 block of S. State St on November 17, 2022 from 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm.

• 0-100 block of E. 11th St on November 18, 2022 at 7:30 pm.

Police remind drivers to park in well-lit areas away from larger vehicles that may offer privacy for a thief while stealing a vehicle and not to leave vehicles unlocked. Police also suggest installing an anti-theft system and advertising it on the vehicle.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact the Area 3 Detective Division at (312)744-8263.