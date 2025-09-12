Evergreen Park shot during armored truck robbery faces federal charges

A man who was shot a midday armored truck robbery in downtown Chicago is now facing federal charges.

Dajon Harris, 23, of Evergreen Park, Illinois, is charged with felony robbery.

A Brinks armored truck driver was leaving a business on State Street near Madison in the Loop Wednesday morning when prosecutors say Harris came up to him and tried to take the bags of cash he was carrying.

Prosecutors said there was a struggle in which Harris punched the driver and took a bag of cash. During that struggle, the armored truck driver fired shots at Harris.

Harris was struck but continued to run away into the CTA Blue Line Washington stop where he was taken into custody and then to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for treatment.

His initial appearance in federal court has not yet been scheduled.

