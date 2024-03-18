Long-vacant Chicago housing complex attracts crime, graffiti, neighbors say

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago appears close to fulfilling a more than 20-year-old promise to revamp the former Julia C. Lathrop Homes, a housing complex near Lakeview.

CBS 2 learned the Chicago Housing Authority plans to break ground on the busted-up buildings this year. It's welcome news to residents, but CBS 2 is always investigating and found two decades of waiting has taken its toll.

The geese might feel comfortable in the North Side neighborhood, but Jesus Gomez does not.

"They're doing something back there that they're not supposed to," Gomez said.

He shared a video showing his bird's eye view from his assisted living facility that sits behind the public housing complex, formerly known as Lathrop Homes. It was vacated in 2019.

Reporter: "When you look out your window at night, what catches your eye?"

Gomez: "What catches my eye is the kids."

They were kids looking for trouble, Gomez said.

"A few months ago, I had to call the cops because I saw three little girls," he said. "To me, they looked little, but they were running from three guys."

Gomez was not the only one phoning for help in the neighborhood. A CBS 2 analysis of calls for service showed an increase in 911 reports between 2020 and 2023, specifically for addresses where no one lives.

Complaints ran the gamut but included selling narcotics, shots fired, and criminal trespassing. It all stemmed from the area that was supposed to be empty.

"I could see flashlights moving around on the roof," said Lathrop resident James Johnson. "That's how come I know there are people up on the building. That's the reason I don't come out."

They're afraid to explore their own neighborhood, which is ironic because of its beautiful riverside location and the glistening renovations that are part of the same community across the street. Half of the complex was rehabbed with modern, revamped apartments.

The Chicago Housing Authority owns the land and told CBS 2 that redevelopment of the rundown section will start this year. The public has heard that before.

"We made it a priority in 2023 that we are looking at that south side and what we can do with that," said CHA CEO Tracey Scott during a January 2023 hearing.

The CHA head said that during the hearing in which aldermen asked the agency about the maintenance of the ghost town.

"People that live there don't deserve to have to look at this stuff, day in and day out," said Ald. Scott Waguespack (32nd) during the meeting.

Concerns about liability and safety also came up.

"A fire in the building, someone being harmed or dragged into the building, so it needs to get dealt with like yesterday," said former Ald. Harry Ostermann.

But, the problem didn't really get dealt with.

A fence is supposed to restrict access to the abandoned steam plant at Lathrop and the hundreds of apartments surrounding it. Whether it's for safety or sanitary reasons, no one should be inside, but CBS 2 found several holes in the metal.

"There was no need to cause any damage or destruction to get in," said photographer Johnny Xmas (pronounced Christmas).

Xmas took a video inside the shuttered steam plant at Lathrop in 2021. He said he's been back at least two times since then. The spray paint on the property suggested he was hardly the only trespasser. A roof connects to the smokestack that's visible to many in the Lincoln Park, Lakeview, and Avondale neighborhoods.

"It's an attractive nuisance," Xmas said.

He also said it's also an advertisement. Graffiti that's visible on the inside of other buildings on the property could send a message to criminals or kids.

"That says like, yep, you can get in here!" Xmas said.

He added, "Usually I got a big stick or something and, you know, I'm banging on the floor and checking. Whereas kids just run in and the next thing you know, somebody falls through a skylight or falls off a catwalk."

Confidence in CHA's security measures has been hanging by a threat. Another metaphor: a boat that someone dumped in front of the steam plant a few months ago. People who live there are increasingly frustrated with what they call a lack of care and neglect.

But how does a boat even get in there?

"I don't know. They can throw trash in here, they can throw whatever they want. They won't get caught," said Johnson, the Lathrop resident.

CHA acknowledged to CBS 2 that trespassing and vandalism are "ongoing challenges" at Lathrop. CBS 2 was told the entire area remains under active security patrols, but a Chicago police officer whizzing by CBS 2's camera was the only person with authority spotted on multiple visits to the property.

Gomez doesn't know what he'll witness from his window next.

"Drug use, trash," he said.

One thing he's hoping to see soon is construction equipment.

Developers involved in the project didn't have a comment on security or maintenance issues but the property in question is owned by the CHA. The agency's board is set to vote on financing for the project on Tuesday. CBS 2 was told the rehabilitation plans will be shared with the community this spring.

CHA Statement:

To date, CHA and its development partner, Lathrop Community Partners, have made significant progress at Lathrop, with approximately 500 new or rehabilitated apartments already delivered on the site.

CHA and Lathrop Community Partners are working in close partnership with the City of Chicago to break ground on Phase 1C of the project this year. Once completed, this phase will add more than 300 additional new or rehabilitated homes to the site.

In terms of security, CHA's property management constantly works to secure the remaining vacant buildings on the south end of the site, and the entire area remains under active security patrols. While trespassing and vandalism are ongoing challenges at Lathrop (as in other areas), CHA works directly with the Chicago Police Department to address any illegal activity on the site.

Activating these buildings is the biggest investment we can make in affordable housing, preserving the historic site, and contributing to the security of the community, and CHA is excited to complete its work on this revitalized mixed-income community.

Statement on behalf of Lathrop Community Partners (a combination of Related Midwest, Bickerdike Redevelopment Corporation, Heartland Alliance Housing):

Lathrop Community Partners (LCP) was honored to be selected by the CHA as a partner in the redevelopment of the historic Julia C. Lathrop Homes into a vibrant mixed-income community.

With a focus on historic preservation, sustainability, diversity and landscape conservancy, LCP has completed Phases 1A and 1B of the multi-phase project, which included the rehabilitation of 17 historic buildings, 14 of which house residential units, two that are used for resident amenities, and one that serves as the management office for the community. A new six-story residential building, located just south of Diversey, was also constructed. There is also one recently rehabbed property on the South campus. To date, the partnership has delivered 488 mixed-income residences in a mix of market-rate, affordable and CHA units.

Additionally, the renovation delivered a neighborhood retail space that is currently home to Hexe Coffee and 11 acres of publicly accessible green space. This included the rehabilitation of Lathrop's iconic Great Lawn, a sprawling 2-acre park at the heart of the community, and the creation of a fully programmed riverwalk spanning nearly a half-mile of the Chicago River's North Branch.

Reflecting its commitment to community hiring, small-business development and minority participation, the project team established aggressive goals that exceeded CHA requirements, achieving 40% M/W/DBE participation, 10% subcontract awards to Section 3 businesses, 30% hires of Section 3 employees and 50% of total work hours to Chicago residents.

We look forward to continuing our collaboration with the CHA on the transformation of Lathrop Phase 1C, with the same dedicated focus on historic preservation and community revitalization, to deliver high-quality affordable housing in a vibrant mixed-income community.