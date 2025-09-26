Chicago’s “Kite man” holding kite building workshop at Garfield Park Conservatory

We've told you about Chicago's "Kite man," Temo Chavez. Now you can join him and his family to learn to build kites of your own.

Temo, his wife Luz and daughter Atena love to spend time building kites in their Southwest Side garage and flying them. Temo has been building kites since he was a child.

They also love to share the joy of kite with others, and if you want to join in on the fun, Temo and Luz are hosting a kite-making workshop.

The workshop will be held from 12 p.m. to 3 pm. at the Garfield Park Conservatory. You must register on the conservatory's website to be able attend.

And for this one special event, they have gotten permission to fly the kites on the conservatory grounds, which is typically strictly forbidden.

Click here for more information and to register to attend.