Mystery continues after three found unresponsive inside Chicago senior housing complex

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's been more than 24 hours since Chicago Police found three people unresponsive inside a senior housing complex, and residents still have more questions than answers.

Seniors gathering outside of the Judge Fisher Apartments on North Broadway is normal on a warm day, but there's something about Saturday that was nothing but normal.

"Tuesday, yeah, she was out there sitting with us," said resident Roberta Nunziato.

Some days she'd sit outside with her friend of two years, 70-year-old Linda Daly. Sadly, she says that won't happen again.

"Always looking forward to the next adventure," she said.

And neither will an adventure after Chicago Police conducted a death investigation Friday morning in Linda's apartment.

"When I came down, it was just a solid mass of squad cars from one end of the block to the other end of the block," Nunziato said.

Around 6:30 a.m., Police found three people unresponsive in Linda's 12th floor apartment.

"That's horrifying. I had no idea. I slept through the whole thing," said resident Anne Hoffmann.

David Edwards, 53, was found dead inside. Royce Daugherty, 38, and Linda Daly, 70, were pronounced dead at the hospital.

"I don't know what happened, but it's sad. And we're all going to miss her, all of us."

For Nunziato, there is the fear of the unknown while emotions lie at the forefront.

"(I'm) scared," she said. "This building is supposed to be safe. Was it murder? The fear of the unknown, we don't know what happened," she said.

What she does remember is Tuesday when Linda sat outside with her.

"One of the things that she loved was the ice cream at McDonald's. She just loved it. And as a matter of fact, one of the last conversations we had she was mad because she went to McDonald's and the machine was broken," she said.

This left Linda in an uproar as many things did. But Nunziato says her children and grandchildren always brought a smile.

"I feel so badly for her children because she really loved them and her grandkids," said Nunziato.

As prayer continues outside, so do the gatherings with one no longer present.

"Sad around here. Its heavy. Very unsettled. But we're old, we'll get by. Hopefully Linda is in peace now," she said.

The medical examiner says it's still unclear what caused the victims' deaths.

Meanwhile the Chicago Housing Authority reassured Judge Fisher residents there is no danger or threat.