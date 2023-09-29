3 people found unresponsive inside Chicago apartment, death investigation underway

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A death investigation is underway after three people were found dead inside an apartment in Edgewater.

According to Chicago police, three adults were found unresponsive in the 5800 block of North Broadway Avenue.

Police said a 57-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene. Two women, ages 46 and 70, were taken to Weiss Hospital in critical condition and they later died.

This is a developing story.