Jewish community and police in Chicago area on alert after synagogue attack in Michigan

Police and the Jewish community in the Chicago area said they are taking extra precautions after an attacker armed with a rifle rammed a vehicle loaded with explosives into a synagogue and Jewish school just outside of Detroit.

Federal authorities said the attack at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Michigan, is being investigated as a "targeted act of violence against the Jewish community." It was the fifth attack targeting a synagogue worldwide this week alone.

The FBI has recently issued a series of alerts warning of increased targeting and threats against synagogues nationwide

"Even though it's in a different state, when these events happen, how much it does affect all Jewish spaces," said Simona Bogode, chief operating officer of the Chicago Jewish Alliance.

Bogode is also on the board of her synagogue in Chicago, and said they were put on lockdown until about 3 p.m. after the attack in Michigan.

"We have doubled security for our Shabbat services tomorrow, but Shabbat services will continue," she said.

Bogode said, when the Jewish community is attacked anywhere, it's important for Jews everywhere to be vocal.

"I think after times of tragedy like this, we actually need to gather more and be more visible and steadfast in our identities," she said.

In response to the attack in West Bloomfield, Chicago police said they are paying special attention to places of worship. Police in north suburban Highland Park and Northfield said, out of an abundance of caution, they will have increased patrols at synagogues.

The FBI said only one person was involved in the attack in Michigan, and confirmed that the person is dead. Authorities have not yet identified the attacker.

Temple Israel confirmed that all 140 students and staff are safe. The security team at the synagogue is being credited for their quick action.

West Bloomfield Police Chief Dale Young said officers responded to an "active shooter situation" at the synagogue around 12:20 p.m., and arrived to find a suspect had rammed his vehicle into the building.

Two law enforcement sources told CBS News the suspect rammed the vehicle into the synagogue, then exited the vehicle with a rifle and was then shot by synagogue security, though Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard would not say how the suspect died. A security guard was hit by the speeding truck, but is expected to be okay.

Sources told CBS News the vehicle was packed with mortar-like explosive devices.

"If you think you can target the Jewish community in this county or anywhere in this state, you are wrong," Bouchard said.

The synagogue's security staff has been praised along with school staff for keeping everyone safe.

"They ensured that all of our children remained safe and calm through the entire day, and got every child reunited safely with their family this afternoon," said Temple Israel Rabbi Arianna Gordon.