Chicago indoor public pools to close for the season Saturday

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's a sign summer is starting to come to an end.

Indoor public pools across Chicago will close for the season on Saturday.

It's the first step the district is taking to gradually close polls and beaches for the season.

The Chicago Park District says it gives lifeguards and other staff who are still in high school time to prepare for their return to class.

This year, the district successfully found enough workers to staff all the city's pools and beaches this year.

First published on August 5, 2023 / 11:19 AM

