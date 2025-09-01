Watch CBS News
Hotel workers at Chicago Holiday Inn & Suites say housekeepers locked out over contract dispute

Sara Tenenbaum
Hotel workers are protesting Monday morning at the Holiday Inn and Suites in downtown Chicago after they say the hotel locked out housekeepers over a contract dispute.

The rally is being held outside the hotel on Harrison and Canal in the West Loop.

Unite Here Local 1 said the union has been fighting for more than two years to get workers a contract. According to the union, housekeepers make $6 less at that hotel than other downtown hotel workers.

The company and the union had negotiations scheduled for Wednesday, but it's not clear if they will still happen. The unions says workers have been without a contract for years. 

