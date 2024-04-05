Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago high school students to compete in Horizon Hydrogen Grand Prix

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Gwendolyn Brooks High School students to compete in Horizon Hydrogen Grand Prix
Gwendolyn Brooks High School students to compete in Horizon Hydrogen Grand Prix 00:44

CHICAGO (CBS) – High school students from Chicago's South Side are preparing to show off their hydrogen racing skills this weekend.

Ten students from Gwendolyn Brooks High School in Roseland will be competing in the Horizon Hydrogen Grand Prix on Saturday.

It's the world's largest hydrogen education program.

Students worked together to design and engineer remote-controlled cars powered by hydrogen for the race.

Cars will take off at 11 a.m. at the Charles A. Prosser Career Academy in Belmont Cragin.

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on April 5, 2024 / 10:16 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.