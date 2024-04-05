Chicago high school students to compete in Horizon Hydrogen Grand Prix

Gwendolyn Brooks High School students to compete in Horizon Hydrogen Grand Prix

Gwendolyn Brooks High School students to compete in Horizon Hydrogen Grand Prix

CHICAGO (CBS) – High school students from Chicago's South Side are preparing to show off their hydrogen racing skills this weekend.

Ten students from Gwendolyn Brooks High School in Roseland will be competing in the Horizon Hydrogen Grand Prix on Saturday.

It's the world's largest hydrogen education program.

Students worked together to design and engineer remote-controlled cars powered by hydrogen for the race.

Cars will take off at 11 a.m. at the Charles A. Prosser Career Academy in Belmont Cragin.