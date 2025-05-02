Chicago area high school, college students staging walkout in support of immigrant rights

Chicago high school, college students to walk out in support of migrant workers

High school and college students across the Chicago area are holding walkouts on Friday to protest President Donald Trump.

The Chicago Coalition Against the Trump Agenda says students will be walking out of schools, including the University of Illinois at Chicago, Columbia College Chicago, Evanston Township High School, Northwestern University, and others.

The students will hold a rally in support of immigrants' rights at the Federal Plaza at 5 p.m.

This follows Thursday's nationwide May Day protest, which typically focused on honoring organized labor and workers' rights. In Chicago, thousands gathered to rally and march from Union Park to Grant Park in support of migrant workers and against the Trump administration's immigration actions.