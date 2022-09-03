Chicago Heights man charged after shooting man multiple times, grazing woman with bullet

FORD HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) – A suspect is charged after shooting a man and woman in June, Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart announced Saturday.

Shawn Taylor, 42, is charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Authorities said on June 9 around 9 p.m., Cook County Sheriff's Police responded to the 1500 block of Embassy Lane for a reported shooting.

Officers learned that a man got out of a black sedan and shot a 32-year-old man multiple times as he was standing outside a vehicle.

The vehicle was also struck multiple times by gunfire. A 26-year-old woman inside the car was grazed by a bullet.

Two children who were also inside the vehicle were not injured.

During the investigation, police learned that Taylor and the man were arguing prior to the shooting.

Taylor was taken into custody Thursday.

He is scheduled to appear at a bond court hearing Saturday.