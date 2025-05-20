Chicago Heights, Illinois furniture warehouse is back and better than ever 2 years after fire

Two years and three months have passed since a massive fire tore through the warehouse of a custom manufacturing company in the south Chicago suburb of Chicago Heights.

That day was devastating for the family-owned business. But on Tuesday, there was a celebration of the company's comeback.

Brothers and business partners Andy and Jonathan Rosenband together run Morgan Li, which makes retail furniture, fixtures, and graphics. On Tuesday, they welcomed everyone as they opened a new facility.

"We're in this 240,000 square-foot facility," said Andy Rosenband. "We are operational at the moment, and we're really excited to be here."

They reached this high point after the lowest of lows on Feb. 6, 2023. Shortly after 6 a.m. that Monday morning, a fire broke out at the warehouse.

"It was insane, intense," said Jonathan Rosenband. "Then, as I got closer, I just knew that it was pretty much done for."

The fire burned until noon that day.

"It looked like a bomb went off," said Jonathan Rosenband. "I've never seen anything like it."

All the workers at Morgan Li made it out safely, and all of them kept their jobs.

"We're very proud of that," said Andy Rosenband. "I mean, we knew the impact this was going to have on families, and we did whatever we could to immerse them into the other facilities and the other operations."

Rather than leave Chicago Heights, the brothers rebuilt. On Tuesday, they invited first responders back for their grand reopening.

"We heard that Morgan Li wanted to rebuild and wanted to stay in Chicago Heights," said Chicago Heights Fire Chief Wendell Thomas.

The last time Chicago Heights firefighters were at the Morgan Li factory, it was an emergency. This time, it was a ribbon cutting.

"It's a big deal for us, and we're just glad to be a part of it," said Chief Thomas.

The new warehouse represents a new high for the brothers in Chicago Heights too.

"We are so excited for this to finally happen," said Jonathan Rosenband.

The cause of the fire at the old warehouse was never determined.