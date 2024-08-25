Excessive heat does not keep Chicago residents inside

Heat wave does not deter Chicagoans getting outside

Heat wave does not deter Chicagoans getting outside

Heat wave does not deter Chicagoans getting outside

CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunday is just the start of the excessive heat that will hit the Chicago area over the next couple of days. Many people decided to go to the Logan Square Farmers Market, whether they found a way to stay cool or not.

No cold weather is in sight, but that did not stop the vendors from letting people know winter is coming.

It's something Tricia and Eric Bolden might look forward to after trying to stay cool in the 90-degree temperatures on Sunday.

"Easy little portable fans, lots of water. Not going to be out all day but still got to get outdoors a bit, so do what we can to be prepared, to enjoy and get some fresh air," Eric said.

Others at the market were reaching for sunglasses and umbrellas, using anything to stay cool.

"Eat fresh veggies, fruits, things like that," said Eric. "Stuff that helps you stay hydrated."

Donald Town came from Orlando.

"It's hot. I mean, I'm from Orlando, Florida, and I'm used to the heat. This is humid, and it's very hot," he said.

Anyone not under the trees was likely finding other ways to stay cool at the market.

"Juice is definitely a lot more popular when it's hot," said Stephanie Briggs with Yoberri Gourmet. "I think the sorbet, too, because it feels a little more refreshing. But in general, people want the sweet stuff, so ice cream, and we have a couple frozen yogurts, too, so it's cute."

To deal with the extreme heat, the City of Chicago is opening extra cooling center. Ten South Kedzie will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Renaissance Court in the Chicago Cultural Center on Washington and Michigan will also be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. People can also cool off at Chciago Park District buildings, public libraries, and police stations. Cook County is also opening three courthouses — Skokie, Maywood, and Markham — as cooling centers.

Chicago Public Schools is hoping to reassure parents sending children off for the first day of class on Monday. CPS says all classrooms currently have air conditioning. Outdoor sporting events are canceled on Monday and Tuesday. Sports practices, recesses, and physical education classes will be held indoors.