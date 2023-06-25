Watch CBS News
One person in critical condtion after stabbing in Grant Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person is hospitalized after being stabbed in Chicago's Grant Park Saturday evening. 

According to the Chicago Police Department, a male of unknown age was stabbed in the 1100 block of South Michigan Avenue around 7:30 p.m. 

CBS 2 crews spotted officers and police tape near the skate park in Grant Park following the incident. 

The victim was being transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

One person is in custody, and charges are pending, police said. 

This is a developing story. 

