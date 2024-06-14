Chicago Gay Men's Chorus: 40 years of making music

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Founded in 1983, the Chicago Gay Men's Chorus is celebrating four decades of song.

Chorus director Kevin Corbett said back then, "being gay in the community was not fully recognized; it wasn't fully supported. So these people came together through song to embrace who they were."

At that time, some chorus members were concerned about putting their names in a concert program.

"If someone came to the concert, a friend of a friend saw the name, that could lead to repercussions for them socially or at work," said Corbett.

The chorus has also grown in numbers from 57 to 300. Corbett said much of the growth came after the pandemic.

"I think we were isolated for so long; people wanted that connection; we were missing community," he said.

Although they no longer perform with the chorus, Chris Way and Jason Ott are fans and supporters.

"I loved the community," Wray said. "I loved people coming together to perform and express themselves in a really supportive and inclusive environment."

Ott said, "The chorus is part of my DNA and will always be part of who I am. I've made some really great friends."

Chris and Jason first met at a concert dress rehearsal. They fell in love and got married.

"We actually met in the wings of the Harris Theatre," Wray said. "Years later, I actually had a chance to propose on the same stage at the Harris Theatre where we first met."

The music is fun, but there's also a serious message.

"It's important through the songs and through the music to be able to see that narrative of where we've come from, where we are now, and where we're going to go afterward," Corbett said. "It's all about being free, right? Freedom of expression, freedom to be who you are, unapologetically."

The chorus isn't composed only of men. Corbett said it's a myriad of the LGBTQ+ community.

The Chicago Gay Men's Chorus has concerts and all sorts of activities all year long. To learn more, log onto CGMC.org.