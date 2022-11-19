Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Milder weather to return through Thanksgiving

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago area will finally come out of the arctic air next week, and sunshine and milder weather will return through Thanksgiving. 

Saturday night will be breezy and cold. Expect partly cloudy skies and a low temperature of 12 degrees. Wind chills will dip down to -5 degrees. 

Sunday brings mostly sunny skies and a high temperature of 30 degrees. 

The 40s and 50s will return next week with sunshine. Though a few sprinkles are possible on Thanksgiving, temperatures should be around 50 degrees. 

November 19, 2022

