Chicago FOP President John Catanzara takes voluntary leave from position with Illinois FOP

Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara has taken a voluntary leave of absence from his position with the Illinois FOP board.

A letter from Illinois FOP President Chris Southwood confirmed Catanzara agreed to take a leave of absence as First Vice President of the Illinois State Lodge in light of allegations of financial misconduct.

According to the letter, the leave will continue until "any ongoing investigations of alleged misconduct by outside law enforcement authorities" concludes.

Asked for comment, Catanzara pointed to a YouTube video he posted last month in which he acknowledged an Illinois State Lodge board member had accused him of financial malfeasance, which he denies.

"It seems the unrelenting attacks on certain social media platforms got the better of him, and he felt the need to do something that is beyond baseless. The hearing will be conducted, proof will be tendered, exhibits will be tendered, the truth will come out," Catanzara said.

Catanzara was re-elected to a new four-year term as Chicago FOP president in 2023. He retired from the Chicago Police Department in 2021 while under investigation there for offenses including insubordination, making a false report and participating in partisan political activities.

When he retired, the police department's disciplinary investigation ended.

His leave of absence from his position at the Illinois FOP does not appear to affect his duties at the Chicago FOP.