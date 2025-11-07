Chicago food pantries struggling to keep shelves stocked amid SNAP benefits uncertainty

Food pantries across the Chicago area have continued to experience a surge in the number of people they're serving as the federal government shutdown continues.

Donations are needed as food stamp recipients wait for their benefits, even after a federal ruling was made to fully fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in November.

On Friday, Chicago Hope Food Pantry Program Coordinator Maggie Jordan was restocking their shelves with donated food. What the Logan Square food pantry has needed most recently is protein sources.

"Fortunately, everyone has been very generous and has given us many things, like beans for instance," Jordan said.

The pantry partners with the Greater Chicago Food Depository, and receives 10,000 pounds of food every Monday. But amid the government shutdown, those relying on SNAP benefits are increasing the number of people in need.

"I had a young lady in here who this morning who told me that what they put on her Link card today was $10. Ten dollars is going to buy one meal, and now she needs us," Jordan said.

The food pantry served 210 people this week alone, leaving many of the shelves here bare. For those who rely on SNAP benefits, during the government shutdown the food pantry has been a lifeline.

"It hurts. It hurts a lot," Dominick Bellini said.

Bellini said he receives $183 a month in SNAP benefits on the 8th of each month. He's not certain what Saturday will bring when he's supposed to get his next payment.

"If it wasn't for food pantries, I may be going hungry. So I'm grateful for the Greater Food Depository, and plus Chicago Hope," he said.

While a federal judge has ruled that SNAP benefits be paid in full this month, the Illinois Department of Human Services – which administers the food stamp program in Illinois – noted the Trump administration has appealed that ruling.

"We await further guidance from the federal government and the courts. Illinois stands ready to issue full benefit payments," a department spokesperson said.

Jordan said she hopes Congress works out a deal to end the government shutdown.

"I hope they understand that we're dealing with human beings. This is not a political issue, this is not an immigration issue, it's a humankind issue. God made us to need food, and we need food to live," she said.