With COVID cases on the rise, Chicago offering flu and COVID vaccine clinics this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In regards to the coronavirus, the numbers in the Chicago area are trending in the wrong direction.

Chicago and Cook County just moved from low to medium level in terms of cases. With less than two weeks to the Thanksgiving holiday and families gathering, it's exactly what public health officials don't want to see.

To help keep everyone safe, there's a COVID and flu vaccine clinic tomorrow at Truman College in Uptown. It runs from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Future clinics will be held at other city colleges through next month. The city of Chicago has a list of sites offering the COVID vaccine.

Don’t wait if you aren’t up to date! If you haven’t received a #COVID19 booster or vaccine since Labor Day, help protect you and your family this Thanksgiving by getting the new #Bivalent booster. Learn more: https://t.co/XWGjzEaj7q #PublicHealth #ProtectChicago pic.twitter.com/kY1RlAZDzd — CDPH | Chicago Department of Public Health (@ChiPublicHealth) November 11, 2022