More than 300 flights canceled Thursday at Chicago airports amid rain, snow

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As rain and snow move through the Chicago area, airlines have reported flight cancellations and delays at O'Hare and Midway Airports.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Lake and McHenry counties and a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Cook, DuPage, Grundy and Will counties.

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, 202 flights were canceled at O'Hare International Airport.

At Midway International Airport, 118 flights were canceled.

Airport officials confirmed in a tweet, airlines have "proactively cancelled" flights "due to approaching winter weather."