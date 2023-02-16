Watch CBS News
More than 300 flights canceled Thursday at Chicago airports amid rain, snow

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) --  As rain and snow move through the Chicago area, airlines have reported flight cancellations and delays at O'Hare and Midway Airports. 

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Lake and McHenry counties and a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Cook, DuPage, Grundy and Will counties.   

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, 202 flights were canceled at O'Hare International Airport. 

At Midway International Airport, 118 flights were canceled.

Airport officials confirmed in a tweet, airlines have "proactively cancelled" flights "due to approaching winter weather."

First published on February 16, 2023 / 8:08 AM

