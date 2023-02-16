Chicago Weather Alert: Wintry mix for morning rush, snow to follow

Chicago Weather Alert: Wintry mix for morning rush, snow to followget the free app
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect on Thursday for Lake and McHenry counties, due to the potential for 4 to 6 inches of snowfall, especially near the Illinois-Wisconsin state line.
A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect on Thursday for Cook County and the western suburbs, due to the likelihood of slippery travel especially in the afternoon.
A rain and sleet mix for Chicago and most of the western suburbs Thursday morning. Wet snow will be increasing through the morning from DeKalb to McHenry to Waukegan and points northward. Areas south of I-80 will have a chance for rain and freezing rain, where a light glaze of ice is possible.
Snow follows for areas north of I-80, some of which could be heavy.
Winter Storm Warning for parts of area
A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect on Thursday for Lake and McHenry counties, due to the potential for 4 to 6 inches of snowfall, especially near the Illinois-Wisconsin state line.
The Rockford, Milwaukee, and Janesville areas are also under the winter storm warning. It runs until 9 p.m. Thursday.
A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect on Thursday for Cook County and the western suburbs, due to the likelihood of slippery travel especially in the afternoon. All of Cook, DuPage, Will, Kane, Kendall, Grundy, DeKalb, and LaSalle counties are affected. It is also in effect from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday.
Thursday morning: A rain and sleet mix for Chicago and most of the western suburbs. Wet snow will be increasing through the morning from DeKalb to McHenry to Waukegan and points northward. Areas south of I-80 will have a chance for rain and freezing rain, where a light glaze of ice is possible.
Thursday afternoon: Snow for areas north of I-80. Some of the snow could be heavy for locations near the Wisconsin and Illinois state line. Areas south of I-80 will have mainly a rain and sleet mix.
Slippery travel is likely, especially for the afternoon and evening commute. The most hazardous travel will be in McHenry and Lake County (Illinois), that's where a Winter Storm Warning will be in effect all day Thursday.
Snowfall amounts from Thursday morning to Friday morning: Four to six inches near the Wisconsin and Illinois state line, in McHenry and Lake County (Illinois). Areas along I-88 will be in the range of two to four inches. Lighter amounts south of I-88 and mainly rain south of I-80.
Isolated locations of 4 inches will be possible in Northwest Indiana, thanks to lake effect snow late Thursday into Friday morning.
CBS 2