Chicago First Alert Weather: Isolated showers possible overnight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A few isolated showers will be possible late this evening, but shower and storm chances increase after midnight and remain high through sunrise Saturday. A few storms overnight could be strong, producing gusty winds and small hail. Lows overnight will be warm in the low 70s.

Scattered showers and storms for Saturday. Hot and humid in the afternoon with highs in the low 90s and feels like temperatures near 100 degrees. Strong to severe storms possible Saturday evening and night. Storms producing strong winds and hail are the main concern late Saturday.

Shower chances linger through Sunday morning. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s.

Highs next week will be cooler in the low 80s. Storm chances return by the middle of next week.

