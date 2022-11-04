Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Wind advisory begins at 4 a.m. Saturday

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)  -- Scattered showers and storms are likely overnight through early Saturday morning.

Wind Advisory is in effect from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Gusts could be as high as 55 miles per hour.

Rain chances decrease by noon Saturday, then expect a clearing sky through the early evening. 

Temperatures will be in the low 60s in the morning, then drop to the 50s by the early afternoon and upper 40s by the late afternoon.

It will be dry and mostly sunny for Sunday with highs in the low to mid 60s. It will not be as windy, but expect a breezy southwest wind.

Sunset for Sunday will be at 4:39 p.m., as Daylight Saving Time ends.

Conditions will be cooler for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with showers and storms likely after midnight. Windy and mild. Low 60°

SATURDAY: Morning rain likely, then clearing, windy and cooling in the afternoon. High 60°

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High 65°

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

