Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain and snow mix

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Widespread rain is likely Wednesday evening, with a chance for heavy downpours between 6:00 p.m. until midnight. 

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, rain chances linger through at least 3:00 a.m. It will be cold enough for areas northwest of Chicago to see a rain and wet snow mix. 

Some accumulation is possible, but mainly for areas near Rockford. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 30s. Cloudy skies and mainly dry for Thursday morning. A chance for sprinkles and snow flurries for the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s.

Scattered snow showers for Friday with highs in the low 30s. Some isolated areas of light snow will also be possible on Saturday with highs in the upper 20s.

Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 20s on Sunday. Cold next week with highs in the mid to upper 20s and lows in the teens.

TONIGHT: 100% chance of rain this evening with heavy downpours likely. Wet snow is possible in the northwestern suburbs. Low 35°

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with a chance for sprinkles and flurries. High 37°

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies with a chance for snow showers. High 31°

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on December 14, 2022 / 4:32 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

