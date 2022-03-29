Watch CBS News

Chicago First Alert Weather: wet, windy Wednesday

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Winds increase this evening and light showers develop. 

Heavy downpours are likely during the day tomorrow, as southerly winds carry temperatures into the mid 60s. 

Rain totals of 1" to 2" are possible, with the best chance for thunderstorms tomorrow south of I-80. 

The mild temperatures do not stay with us. A cold front ushers in colder air for Thursday, leaving us with chilly showers and flurries.

TONIGHT: RAIN INCREASES. STEADY TEMPS IN THE LOW 40S.

WEDNESDAY: WINDY & WET. CHANCE FOR THUNDERSTORMS. HIGH 65.

THURSDAY: COLD RAIN SHOWERS & FLURRIES. HIGH 42. 

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist

March 29, 2022

