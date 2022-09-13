Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Warming trend

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Finally, a pattern change has arrived as the Sunday soaker moves out and high pressure edges closer to our area.

Sprinkles will come to an end, but patchy fog may linger Tuesday morning.

commute-tomorrow.png
CBS 2

A trend follows of sunny skies with warming temperatures day by day. 

Overnight: Sprinkles taper off. Patchy fog. Low 56.

Tuesday: Becoming mostly sunny. High 75.

highs-tomorrow-adi-16.png
CBS 2


Wednesday: Sunny. High 78.

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm-10.png
CBS 2


Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on September 12, 2022 / 9:25 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.