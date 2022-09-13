Chicago First Alert Weather: Warming trend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Finally, a pattern change has arrived as the Sunday soaker moves out and high pressure edges closer to our area.

Sprinkles will come to an end, but patchy fog may linger Tuesday morning.

A trend follows of sunny skies with warming temperatures day by day.

Overnight: Sprinkles taper off. Patchy fog. Low 56.

Tuesday: Becoming mostly sunny. High 75.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 78.

