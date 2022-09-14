Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Warmer weather expected Thursday and Friday

By Mary Kay Kleist

Chicago First Alert Weather: A little cooler
CHICAGO (CBS) -- High pressure will build across our region over the next several days.

High clouds may sneak our way overnight from the west. Patchy fog is possible in spots.

Warming trend tomorrow & Friday as a southwesterly flow takes over, pulling in heat and humidity.

Slight storm chance Sunday & Monday.

TONIGHT: FAIR & MILD. LOW 60.

THURSDAY: HIGH CLOUDS. HIGH 83.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 86.

Mary Kay Kleist
First published on September 14, 2022 / 3:15 PM

