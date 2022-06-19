Chicago First Alert Weather: Warmer temps return, highs in the 80s

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Happy Father's Day and Happy Juneteenth!

It was a cool Saturday but we begin to warm things up today. Winds turn to the south this morning and that starts to raise our temps into the 80s. Mostly sunny skies. Low humidity.

Humidity starts to creep up on Monday, a high of 91. Tuesday we'll feel the humidity along with an O'Hare temp of 93.

Stats

Normal- 82

Saturday- 72

Today- 83

Sunrise- 5:16am

Sunset- 8:30pm

Forecast

Today- Mostly sunny skies with a high of 83.

Tonight- Clear and 63.

Monday- Sunny and 91.

CBS 2