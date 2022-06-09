Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Warmer, sunny day Thursday

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICGAO (CBS)-- Sunshine returns. 

Thursday will be a dry day with sunshine returning. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Dense fog is moving in near the Illinois and Wisconsin state line. An advisory remains in effect until 8 a.m.

Rain chances return Friday, especially in the afternoon and evening.  

Most of Saturday stays dry with another shower chance late at night. Highs all weekend in the 70s.  

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on June 9, 2022 / 5:04 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

