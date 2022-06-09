Chicago First Alert Weather: Warmer, sunny day Thursday

CHICGAO (CBS)-- Sunshine returns.

Thursday will be a dry day with sunshine returning. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Dense fog is moving in near the Illinois and Wisconsin state line. An advisory remains in effect until 8 a.m.

Rain chances return Friday, especially in the afternoon and evening.

Most of Saturday stays dry with another shower chance late at night. Highs all weekend in the 70s.