Chicago First Alert Weather: Warm start to the week
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The week is starting off warm, but a cooldown is ahead.
Monday's high temperatures will be in the low 70s with sunny skies. Pleasant and dry conditions Monday night with the 50s for lows.
Warming up Tuesday into the 70s with a few late showers. The chance for showers lingers into Wednesday before wrapping up and cooling down.
Temperatures drop to the 50s by Thursday.
