Chicago First Alert Weather: Warm start to the week

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The week is starting off warm, but a cooldown is ahead. 

Monday's high temperatures will be in the low 70s with sunny skies. Pleasant and dry conditions Monday night with the 50s for lows.

Warming up Tuesday into the 70s with a few late showers. The chance for showers lingers into Wednesday before wrapping up and cooling down.   

Temperatures drop to the 50s by Thursday. 

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on October 10, 2022 / 5:56 AM

