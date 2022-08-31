Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Warm and humid the next couple days

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Walking on sunshine
Chicago First Alert Weather: Walking on sunshine 02:51

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clear and dry tonight with high pressure in control. 

A southwesterly wind flow will pull warmer air and humidity our way the next couple of days. 

A cold front will cross our area Saturday midday bringing a spotty storm chance. 

Once the front passes, north/northeast winds will increase building dangerous waves Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.

The front may stall Sunday/Labor Day to our south, between I-80 & I-74, allowing a shower chance in the Kankakee River valley.

TONIGHT: CLEAR. LOW 66.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 87.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 88.

First published on August 31, 2022 / 1:40 PM

