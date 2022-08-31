Chicago First Alert Weather: Warm and humid the next couple days

Chicago First Alert Weather: Walking on sunshine

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clear and dry tonight with high pressure in control.

A southwesterly wind flow will pull warmer air and humidity our way the next couple of days.

A cold front will cross our area Saturday midday bringing a spotty storm chance.

Once the front passes, north/northeast winds will increase building dangerous waves Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.

The front may stall Sunday/Labor Day to our south, between I-80 & I-74, allowing a shower chance in the Kankakee River valley.

TONIGHT: CLEAR. LOW 66.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 87.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 88.

