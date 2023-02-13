Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago First Alert Weather: Get the umbrella handy

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Tuesday rain
Chicago First Alert Weather: Tuesday rain 02:08

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clear skies Monday evening with temperatures in the 40s. 

daypart-3-panel-evening.png
CBS
lows-tonight-adi.png
CBS

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, overnight temperatures will fall to the mid 30s with increasing clouds by sunrise Tuesday.

highs-tomorrow-adi.png
CBS

Although we'll be dry for the morning commute, showers will be likely after noon on Tuesday with widespread light showers for the afternoon and evening commute. 

tue-6pm-rain.png
CBS

Rainfall accumulations will be less than a quarter of an inch for most locations.

daypart-5-panel-tomorrow.png
CBS

Mostly cloudy and mainly dry for Wednesday with highs in the low 50s. A rain and snow mix is in the forecast of Thursday. Some light accumulation of snow is possible, but mainly for areas north and west of Chicago.

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm.png
CBS

Colder on Friday with highs in the upper 20s, then back to the 40s for the weekend. 

THIS AFTERNOON: Sunny skies and mild. High 52°

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low 35°

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and dry in the morning, then light rain is likely in the afternoon and evening. Breezy and mild. High 52°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. High 50°

Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on February 13, 2023 / 12:01 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.