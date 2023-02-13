Chicago First Alert Weather: Get the umbrella handy

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clear skies Monday evening with temperatures in the 40s.

CBS

CBS

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, overnight temperatures will fall to the mid 30s with increasing clouds by sunrise Tuesday.

CBS

Although we'll be dry for the morning commute, showers will be likely after noon on Tuesday with widespread light showers for the afternoon and evening commute.

CBS

Rainfall accumulations will be less than a quarter of an inch for most locations.

CBS

Mostly cloudy and mainly dry for Wednesday with highs in the low 50s. A rain and snow mix is in the forecast of Thursday. Some light accumulation of snow is possible, but mainly for areas north and west of Chicago.

CBS

Colder on Friday with highs in the upper 20s, then back to the 40s for the weekend.

THIS AFTERNOON: Sunny skies and mild. High 52°

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low 35°

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and dry in the morning, then light rain is likely in the afternoon and evening. Breezy and mild. High 52°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. High 50°